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Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST
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Sales decline 29.91% to Rs 31.56 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 3.77% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.91% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.53% to Rs 100.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales31.5645.03 -30 100.75142.96 -30 OPM %9.256.64 -5.584.09 - PBDT3.012.91 3 5.355.04 6 PBT2.282.19 4 2.722.26 20 NP1.651.59 4 1.981.56 27

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

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