Sanmit Infra standalone net profit rises 3.77% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.91% to Rs 31.56 crore

Net profit of Sanmit Infra rose 3.77% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.91% to Rs 31.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.92% to Rs 1.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.53% to Rs 100.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 142.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.