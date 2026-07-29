Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India standalone net profit rises 13.34% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 6.70% to Rs 235.70 croreNet profit of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India rose 13.34% to Rs 68.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 60.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 6.70% to Rs 235.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 220.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales235.70220.90 7 OPM %37.8931.78 -PBDT95.2075.30 26 PBT91.9072.30 27 NP68.8060.70 13
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