Sanofi India CFO Rachid Ayari to step down from key roles effective 30 Sept 2026

Sanofi India announced that Rachid Ayari will step down from his positions as Whole Time Director, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the company, effective from the close of business hours on September 30 2026.

The company said Ayari has decided to relinquish his current responsibilities following his transition to another role within the Sanofi group.

Following his cessation, Ayari will no longer serve as Whole Time Director, CFO, KMP, Senior Management Personnel, or a member of the Risk Management Committee of the company.

Sanofi India expressed its appreciation for Ayaris contributions, expert guidance, and support during his tenure with the company.