Shares of Sanofi India surged 5.58% to Rs 3,295 after a bulk deal involving the company's shares was executed on the BSE.

According to exchange data, Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 2.64 lakh shares, or 1.15% equity, of Sanofi India at Rs 3,150 per share through a bulk deal on 12 June 2026.

The shares were sold by HDFC Life Insurance Company, which offloaded 2.75 lakh shares, or 1.19% equity, at the same price.

As of the March 2026 quarter, Nippon India Small Cap Fund held an aggregate 3.79% stake in Sanofi India, while HDFC Life Insurance Company's Shareholders Solvency Margin Account owned 1.47% of the pharmaceutical company.