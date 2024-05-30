Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Sanofi India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8494.45, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.01% in last one year as compared to a 21.68% rally in NIFTY and a 50.2% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Sanofi India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 8494.45, down 1.21% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.67% on the day, quoting at 22553.1. The Sensex is at 74074.04, down 0.58%.Sanofi India Ltd has eased around 2.11% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19321.35, down 1.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6950 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23850 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.9 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Sanofi India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

First Published: May 30 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

