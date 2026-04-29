Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 14.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 472.30 croreNet profit of Sanofi India declined 14.14% to Rs 102.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 472.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 535.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales472.30535.90 -12 OPM %30.2432.08 -PBDT146.90174.90 -16 PBT137.90165.30 -17 NP102.60119.50 -14
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