Sanofi India standalone net profit declines 14.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 11.87% to Rs 472.30 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India declined 14.14% to Rs 102.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.87% to Rs 472.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 535.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.472.30535.9030.2432.08146.90174.90137.90165.30102.60119.50

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