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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 20.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 20.14% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 437.70 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India rose 20.14% to Rs 83.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 437.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 406.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales437.70406.30 8 OPM %26.3423.36 -PBDT121.20103.20 17 PBT112.3094.10 19 NP83.5069.50 20

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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