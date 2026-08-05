Sanofi India standalone net profit rises 20.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.73% to Rs 437.70 crore

Net profit of Sanofi India rose 20.14% to Rs 83.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 69.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.73% to Rs 437.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 406.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.437.70406.3026.3423.36121.20103.20112.3094.1083.5069.50

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