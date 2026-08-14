Sanrhea Technical Textile standalone net profit rises 102.02% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.57% to Rs 28.34 croreNet profit of Sanrhea Technical Textile rose 102.02% to Rs 2.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 59.57% to Rs 28.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.3417.76 60 OPM %11.9612.44 -PBDT3.181.88 69 PBT2.691.34 101 NP2.000.99 102
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