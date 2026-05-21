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Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 104.84% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
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Sales rise 27.77% to Rs 998.74 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 104.84% to Rs 121.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 59.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 27.77% to Rs 998.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 781.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.63% to Rs 324.09 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 215.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.95% to Rs 3497.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3016.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales998.74781.65 28 3497.923016.75 16 OPM %19.3216.25 -18.0717.06 - PBDT212.67127.78 66 654.22465.80 40 PBT157.1580.93 94 448.36291.99 54 NP121.4159.27 105 324.09215.16 51

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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