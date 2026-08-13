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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 1021.26 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 39.11% to Rs 86.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 1021.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 766.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1021.26766.31 33 OPM %19.1817.10 -PBDT197.27132.30 49 PBT135.3384.68 60 NP86.5762.23 39

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

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