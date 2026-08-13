Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 1021.26 crore

Net profit of Sansera Engineering rose 39.11% to Rs 86.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 1021.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 766.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1021.26766.3119.1817.10197.27132.30135.3384.6886.5762.23

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