Sansera Engineering consolidated net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.27% to Rs 1021.26 croreNet profit of Sansera Engineering rose 39.11% to Rs 86.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 62.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.27% to Rs 1021.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 766.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1021.26766.31 33 OPM %19.1817.10 -PBDT197.27132.30 49 PBT135.3384.68 60 NP86.5762.23 39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content