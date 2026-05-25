Sanstar has posted a standalone net profit of Rs 20.49 crore in Q4 FY26, which is nearly four times the PAT of Rs 5.52 crore recorded in Q4 FY25.

Revenue declined by 4.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 216.78 crore during the period under review.

Total operating expenditure fell by 12.9% to Rs 197.43 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax in Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 20.44 crore, which is sharply higher as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 1.98 crore in Q4 FY25.

For FY26, Sanstar has recorded consolidated net profit and revenue of Rs 34.45 crore (down 21.3% YoY) and Rs 784.63 crore (down 18.1% YoY), respectively.