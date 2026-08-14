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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanstar reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sanstar reports standalone net profit of Rs 9.21 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
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Sales rise 21.51% to Rs 206.16 crore

Net profit of Sanstar reported to Rs 9.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.51% to Rs 206.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 169.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales206.16169.66 22 OPM %7.46-0.55 -PBDT17.811.58 1027 PBT12.55-0.77 LP NP9.21-0.34 LP

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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