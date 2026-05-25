Sanstar standalone net profit rises 271.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.47% to Rs 216.78 crore

Net profit of Sanstar rose 271.20% to Rs 20.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.47% to Rs 216.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 226.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 21.33% to Rs 34.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 43.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 18.05% to Rs 784.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 957.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.