Saptarishi Agro Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.29 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.76% to Rs 30.23 crore

Net loss of Saptarishi Agro Industries reported to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.76% to Rs 30.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.30.2318.02-1.921.55-0.840.07-1.290.06-1.290.06

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