Sar Auto Products standalone net profit rises 208.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 134.80% to Rs 5.33 croreNet profit of Sar Auto Products rose 208.33% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 134.80% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.332.27 135 OPM %12.5716.74 -PBDT0.960.61 57 PBT0.370.12 208 NP0.370.12 208
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