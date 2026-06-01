Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit declines 52.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit declines 52.49% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST
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Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 133.53 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot declined 52.49% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 133.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.45% to Rs 23.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 631.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 603.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales133.53136.35 -2 631.16603.59 5 OPM %3.176.73 -5.077.19 - PBDT5.8511.18 -48 36.8145.51 -19 PBT4.389.85 -56 31.2040.82 -24 NP3.347.03 -52 23.4130.58 -23

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:24 AM IST

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