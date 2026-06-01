Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit declines 52.49% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 2.07% to Rs 133.53 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Saree Depot declined 52.49% to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.07% to Rs 133.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 136.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.45% to Rs 23.41 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.57% to Rs 631.16 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 603.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.