Saraswati Saree Depot standalone net profit rises 4.09% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 1.95% to Rs 147.59 croreNet profit of Saraswati Saree Depot rose 4.09% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 1.95% to Rs 147.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 144.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales147.59144.77 2 OPM %5.286.20 -PBDT9.439.86 -4 PBT8.918.59 4 NP6.616.35 4
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