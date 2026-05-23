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Sarda Energy & Minerals consolidated net profit rises 45.90% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 23 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
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Sales rise 0.85% to Rs 1240.31 crore

Net profit of Sarda Energy & Minerals rose 45.90% to Rs 157.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.85% to Rs 1240.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1229.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 58.02% to Rs 1105.86 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 699.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.56% to Rs 5643.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4604.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1240.311229.82 1 5643.764604.99 23 OPM %28.0222.00 -31.6726.87 - PBDT298.78247.37 21 1780.061189.55 50 PBT210.49160.75 31 1439.25918.12 57 NP157.99108.29 46 1105.86699.82 58

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First Published: May 23 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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