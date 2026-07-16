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Sarda Proteins reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.66 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.63% to Rs 12.99 crore

Net profit of Sarda Proteins reported to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.63% to Rs 12.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales12.9910.95 19 OPM %-25.17-4.47 -PBDT2.21-0.49 LP PBT2.21-0.49 LP NP1.66-0.49 LP

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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