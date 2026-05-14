Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 287.44 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 25.38% to Rs 75.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 287.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.38% to Rs 207.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.94% to Rs 984.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1171.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.