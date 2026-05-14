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Saregama India consolidated net profit rises 25.38% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST
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Sales rise 19.36% to Rs 287.44 crore

Net profit of Saregama India rose 25.38% to Rs 75.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 60.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.36% to Rs 287.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 240.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.38% to Rs 207.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 15.94% to Rs 984.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1171.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales287.44240.82 19 984.621171.36 -16 OPM %42.0833.35 -34.2023.65 - PBDT128.6293.26 38 374.16329.32 14 PBT104.9676.66 37 292.61271.11 8 NP75.3960.13 25 207.07204.26 1

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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