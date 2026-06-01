Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 447.4, up 5.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.19% in last one year as compared to a 4.79% slide in NIFTY and a 16.39% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 447.4, up 5.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.06% on the day, quoting at 23532.8. The Sensex is at 74738.97, down 0.05%. Saregama India Ltd has gained around 29.64% in last one month.