Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 435, up 13.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 19.47% in last one year as compared to a 4.94% slide in NIFTY and a 13.24% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 435, up 13.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.4% on the day, quoting at 23783.6. The Sensex is at 75701.49, up 0.4%. Saregama India Ltd has gained around 26.79% in last one month.