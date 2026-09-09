Saregama India Ltd soars 2.78%, Gains for third straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 510.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.24% in last one year as compared to a 5.66% fall in NIFTY and a 4.79% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 510.9, up 2.78% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 23558.9. The Sensex is at 75199.43, down 0.5%. Saregama India Ltd has dropped around 3.61% in last one month.