Saregama India Ltd spurts 0.22%, rises for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 343.85, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 38.1% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% drop in NIFTY and a 11.69% drop in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 343.85, up 0.22% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 2.26% in last one month.