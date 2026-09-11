Saregama India Ltd spurts 1.76%, gains for fifth straight session

Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 514.05, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.32% in last one year as compared to a 7.03% slide in NIFTY and a 4.8% slide in the Nifty Media.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 514.05, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 23349.5. The Sensex is at 74536.63, down 0.49%. Saregama India Ltd has slipped around 0.39% in last one month.