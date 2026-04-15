Saregama India Ltd is quoting at Rs 344.4, up 4.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.16% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% drop in NIFTY and a 11.7% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Saregama India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 344.4, up 4.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Saregama India Ltd has dropped around 3.64% in last one month.