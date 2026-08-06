Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 67.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 113.26 crore

Net profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 67.22% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 113.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.113.26102.3924.2710.5452.5531.3546.3024.7337.4922.42

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