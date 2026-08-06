Sarla Performance Fibers consolidated net profit rises 67.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.62% to Rs 113.26 croreNet profit of Sarla Performance Fibers rose 67.22% to Rs 37.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.62% to Rs 113.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 102.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales113.26102.39 11 OPM %24.2710.54 -PBDT52.5531.35 68 PBT46.3024.73 87 NP37.4922.42 67
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