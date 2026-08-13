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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST
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Sales decline 92.68% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Sarthak Global reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 92.68% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.060.82 -93 OPM %-150.0067.07 -PBDT-0.070.58 PL PBT-0.070.58 PL NP-0.070.42 PL

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:36 AM IST

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