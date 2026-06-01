Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 131.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 97.11 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 131.88% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.97% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 282.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.