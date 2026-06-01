Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 131.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 131.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 5.78% to Rs 97.11 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries rose 131.88% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.78% to Rs 97.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 103.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.97% to Rs 3.48 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 38.09% to Rs 282.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales97.11103.07 -6 282.18204.34 38 OPM %-1.021.42 -0.981.73 - PBDT1.400.99 41 4.234.09 3 PBT1.330.90 48 3.953.73 6 NP1.600.69 132 3.482.83 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2026 quarter

S&P 500 and Wall Street Indexes Clinch Fresh Records Amid Easing Oil Prices and Strong Corporate Earnings

Enbee Trade & Finance standalone net profit rises 140.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Godrej Properties acquires 23.2 acre land in DMIC integrated township, Greater Noida

Ranjit Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story