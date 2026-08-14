Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 58.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 21.12% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Sarup Industries declined 58.33% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.12% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.103.939.0313.490.170.270.050.120.050.12

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