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Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit declines 14.53% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.41% to Rs 382.62 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods declined 14.53% to Rs 7.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.41% to Rs 382.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 349.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.22% to Rs 31.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.43% to Rs 1345.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1136.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales382.62349.72 9 1345.601136.23 18 OPM %3.954.78 -4.915.60 - PBDT10.9811.78 -7 44.5637.56 19 PBT10.4011.50 -10 43.1136.39 18 NP7.358.60 -15 31.7926.89 18

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First Published: Jun 06 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

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