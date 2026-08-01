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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

Sarveshwar Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.95% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.81% to Rs 358.03 crore

Net profit of Sarveshwar Foods rose 16.95% to Rs 8.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.81% to Rs 358.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 301.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales358.03301.35 19 OPM %4.295.56 -PBDT11.239.63 17 PBT10.829.34 16 NP8.217.02 17

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First Published: Aug 01 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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