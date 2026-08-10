Sarvottam Finvest standalone net profit declines 68.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 67.50% to Rs 0.67 croreNet profit of Sarvottam Finvest declined 68.75% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 67.50% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.670.40 68 OPM %17.9132.50 -PBDT0.120.13 -8 PBT0.120.13 -8 NP0.050.16 -69
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