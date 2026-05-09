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Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit rises 144.70% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 125.67% to Rs 334.02 crore

Net profit of Sasken Technologies rose 144.70% to Rs 26.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 125.67% to Rs 334.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.26% to Rs 53.93 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 102.06% to Rs 1113.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 550.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales334.02148.01 126 1113.17550.91 102 OPM %9.934.78 -7.944.16 - PBDT47.7516.27 193 123.1475.97 62 PBT37.4312.65 196 84.1362.01 36 NP26.9911.03 145 53.9350.28 7

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First Published: May 09 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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