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Satchmo Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.70 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 892.31% to Rs 1.29 crore

Net Loss of Satchmo Holdings reported to Rs 4.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 892.31% to Rs 1.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.290.13 892 OPM %-340.31-1992.31 -PBDT-4.41-2.58 -71 PBT-4.70-2.61 -80 NP-4.70-2.61 -80

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First Published: Jul 25 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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