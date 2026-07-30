Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 132.72% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 66.82% to Rs 204.81 crore

Net profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 132.72% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 66.82% to Rs 204.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 122.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.204.81122.7714.6310.9128.8712.7628.6312.6621.419.20

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