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Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global standalone net profit rises 64.64% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST
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Sales rise 48.91% to Rs 277.37 crore

Net profit of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global rose 64.64% to Rs 30.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 48.91% to Rs 277.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.05% to Rs 82.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 121.88% to Rs 820.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 369.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales277.37186.27 49 820.28369.69 122 OPM %15.3810.64 -13.9713.25 - PBDT41.2020.80 98 111.6349.36 126 PBT40.5820.72 96 110.6648.76 127 NP30.2618.38 65 82.3234.15 141

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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