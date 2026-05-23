Satia Industries standalone net profit declines 83.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 1.79% to Rs 389.56 crore

Net profit of Satia Industries declined 83.63% to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 35.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.79% to Rs 389.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 396.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 65.51% to Rs 40.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 118.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 3.97% to Rs 1451.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1511.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.