Satin Creditcare Network board to mull fund raising via private placement

Satin Creditcare Network board to mull fund raising via private placement

Last Updated : Mar 23 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
The company announced that its board is scheduled to meet on Thursday, 28 March 2024 to seek approval for fund raising including by way of issue of non-convertible bonds via private placement basis.

Satin Creditcare Network is engaged primarily in providing micro finance services to women in the rural areas of India who are enrolled as members and organized as joint liability groups.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 92.59% to Rs 113.07 crore on 43.35% increase in total income to Rs 596.28 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.

Shares of Satin Creditcare Network advanced 2.82% to close at Rs 211.15 on 22 March on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 23 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

