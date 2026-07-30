Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 172.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.25% to Rs 760.29 croreNet profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 172.00% to Rs 122.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 45.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.25% to Rs 760.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 702.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales760.29702.35 8 OPM %54.9150.79 -PBDT169.1364.29 163 PBT161.2058.08 178 NP122.6745.10 172
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