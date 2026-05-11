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Satin Creditcare Network consolidated net profit rises 640.16% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 49.15% to Rs 916.28 crore

Net profit of Satin Creditcare Network rose 640.16% to Rs 162.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.15% to Rs 916.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 614.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 78.47% to Rs 332.19 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 186.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.11% to Rs 3137.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2569.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales916.28614.33 49 3137.252569.25 22 OPM %65.3846.89 -55.9750.77 - PBDT221.2425.81 757 462.35263.04 76 PBT212.1618.23 1064 432.05235.77 83 NP162.0221.89 640 332.19186.13 78

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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