Satin Creditcare soars after Q4 PAT leaps over seven-fold to Rs 162 cr

Satin Creditcare Network surged 13.59% to Rs 244 after the company reported a more than seven-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 162.02 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 21.89 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations jumped 49.48% YoY to Rs 919.50 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

Profit before tax (PBT) soared over eleven times to Rs 212.15 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 18.22 crore in Q4 FY25.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) surged 127.1% to Rs 291 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 128 crore in Q4 FY25.

Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 15,174 crore, up 18.7% compared with Rs 12,784 crore in Q4 FY25. During the quarter, disbursement jumped 42.8% to Rs 4,420 crore from Rs 3,095 crore in Q4 FY25.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 78.48% to Rs 332.18 crore on 22.23% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.02 crore in FY26 over FY25. On standalone basis, net profit more than tripled to Rs 136.94 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 41.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 46.16% YoY to Rs 811.57 crore in Q4 FY26. The asset quality improved sequentially and year-on-year. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 3.1 as on 31st March 2026 compared with Rs 3.3% as on 31st December 2025 and 3.7% as on 31st March 2025. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) improved to 0.9% as on 31st March 2026 from 1.1% as on 31st December 2025 and 1.4% as on 31st March 2025.

HP Singh, chairman and managing director of Satin Creditcare Network, said, FY26 was a landmark year for Satin. Despite a challenging operating environment, we delivered 19% AUM growth, a full-year standalone PAT of Rs 332 crore, and our 19th consecutive profitable quarter with Q4 FY26 PAT at Rs 162 crore. We achieved exceptional ROA and ROE in Q4 standing at 4.71% and 23.31% respectively, which is higher than the industry average. Further, the value creation from our wholly owned subsidiaries, SGAL and STL, is expected to act as a key catalyst for further improvement in ROA and ROE in the coming years.