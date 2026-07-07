Sattrix Information Security secures Rs 9-cr cybersecurity order from public sector bank

Sattrix Information Security rallied 5.06% to Rs 356 after the company announced that it has secured a Rs 9.30 crore order from one of India's leading public sector banking institutions.The contract involves providing managed security services for the bank's cyber security defence centre. The project will be executed over a period of three years.
The company clarified that the order does not fall under related-party transactions.
Sattrix Information Security is a global cybersecurity solutions provider offering end-to-end, customer-focused services across India, the US, the Middle East and Malaysia, helping enterprises protect digital assets, ensure compliance and maintain business continuity through cloud-based and on-premise solutions.
On a consolidated basis, Sattrix Information Security's net profit surged 103.5% to Rs 2.01 crore on a 36.3% increase in net sales to Rs 60.83 crore in FY26 over FY25.
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