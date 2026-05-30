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Satyam Silk Mills standalone net profit declines 5.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 9:34 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 6.73 crore

Net profit of Satyam Silk Mills declined 5.00% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 6.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.29% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs 12.22 crore in the year ended March 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.730 0 12.220 0 OPM %2.230 --4.090 - PBDT0.250.27 -7 0.391.05 -63 PBT0.250.27 -7 0.391.05 -63 NP0.190.20 -5 0.290.79 -63

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:33 AM IST

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