Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 32.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 100.87% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants rose 32.98% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.87% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.18.389.1591.62127.5417.0311.7416.9711.6715.2011.43

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