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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 32.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Saumya Consultants standalone net profit rises 32.98% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST
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Sales rise 100.87% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Saumya Consultants rose 32.98% to Rs 15.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 11.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 100.87% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales18.389.15 101 OPM %91.62127.54 -PBDT17.0311.74 45 PBT16.9711.67 45 NP15.2011.43 33

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 9:18 AM IST

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