Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 456.75 croreNet profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 45.82% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 456.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 423.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales456.75423.57 8 OPM %4.548.22 -PBDT23.0337.28 -38 PBT11.9626.59 -55 NP9.1316.85 -46
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