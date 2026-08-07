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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Saurashtra Cement consolidated net profit declines 45.82% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 7.83% to Rs 456.75 crore

Net profit of Saurashtra Cement declined 45.82% to Rs 9.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.83% to Rs 456.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 423.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales456.75423.57 8 OPM %4.548.22 -PBDT23.0337.28 -38 PBT11.9626.59 -55 NP9.1316.85 -46

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First Published: Aug 07 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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