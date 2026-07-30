Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 44.85% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 7.52% to Rs 4.86 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies declined 44.85% to Rs 0.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 7.52% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.864.5223.8719.911.261.751.001.650.751.36

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