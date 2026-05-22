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Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 63.83% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 35.36% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Saven Technologies rose 63.83% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.36% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 32.05% to Rs 3.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 32.17% to Rs 18.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.133.79 35 18.9014.30 32 OPM %22.6115.04 -20.4221.26 - PBDT1.380.68 103 5.223.68 42 PBT1.120.62 81 4.383.45 27 NP0.770.47 64 3.422.59 32

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First Published: May 22 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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