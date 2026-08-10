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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 33.74% in the June 2026 quarter

Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 33.74% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 30.39% to Rs 28.79 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 33.74% to Rs 3.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.39% to Rs 28.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales28.7922.08 30 OPM %16.8820.47 -PBDT6.305.47 15 PBT4.664.49 4 NP3.815.75 -34

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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