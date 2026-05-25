Savera Industries standalone net profit declines 81.63% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 26.34% to Rs 27.58 crore

Net profit of Savera Industries declined 81.63% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 26.34% to Rs 27.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 28.45% to Rs 102.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 79.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.